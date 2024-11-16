Jason Derulo makes music dreams come true for 14-year-old Wheaton boy battling cystic fibrosis

WHEATON, Ill. -- Superstar Jason Derulo teamed up with Make-A-Wish to make the dreams of a young musician from Wheaton come true.

For 14-year-old Judah Favela, making music is a way of life.

"It makes you feel like heard and understood, because it's literally you," Favela said.

It has given him an outlet to express himself. It is a talent that has carried him through his life-long battle with cystic fibrosis.

"Sometimes, everything looks normal. Sometimes, you spend a month in the hospital," said April Grim, Favela's mom.

Music helped pass the time during one hospital stay when he was 11. He used the sound of his medical equipment to make a beat.

So, it was no surprise that his one wish was to go to a professional music studio and make music with the pros. It was a dream the Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to make come true.

"This is awesome," Favela said.

He met some of his idols, like D.A. Got That Dope, who has produced for Tyga and Eminem. Favela showcased some of his own work.

"Oh, this sounds hot. This sounds fire," D.A. Got That Dope said.

The team helped Favela hone his craft. Little did he know that the real surprise would be from someone whose star power is known by just two words in his music.

"So, the plan today with Judah is to bring him into the studio, but not just any studio, my home studio. He has no idea that I'm coming. Let's go check it out," Derulo said.

"I was star-struck. I didn't really know what to feel because it didn't feel real," Favela said.

"I heard his music for the first time, and I was blown away by him just being 14 years of age. I think there's a lot of people that kind of do stuff and kind of have a hobby. But Judah really lives and breathes music," Derulo said.

Derulo even collaborated with Favela, lending his voice and talent to this song.

"He looks like he fits right in there, and he looks truly happy," Grim said.

"I believe he's a fighter, but not just a fighter. He's super creative. To me, I think this can be the start of a new journey," Derulo said.

"Feels like all my life, I was waiting for something. This is the most surreal and the most, like, heartwarming thing I've ever been a part of," Favela said.