'It's pretty unusual;' Neighbors react as Jasper Co, death investigation continues in Wheatfield

A Jasper County death investigation is underway at a home on Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield, Indiana.

A Jasper County death investigation is underway at a home on Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield, Indiana.

A Jasper County death investigation is underway at a home on Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield, Indiana.

A Jasper County death investigation is underway at a home on Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield, Indiana.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A death investigation continues after a startling discovery in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Coroner's Office confirmed that coroner Andrew Boersma had been called to a home in the 4200-block of Old Orchard Lane in Wheatfield Monday.

The town has fewer than one-thousand people. Authorities are providing very few details, but Indiana State Police said they've joined the investigation.

Neighbors were unsettled and said law enforcement arrived around mid-morning to the one-story home with a burn pit. But investigators very offered little about the nature of the investigation.

"It's pretty unusual. It's pretty unusual. We have some bad stuff that goes on around here, but not like this," Prentice said. "The things I saw and heard today are not unlike anything I have seen or heard before."

"The police digging, investigating, that's mostly all I've seen, the coroner's office," neighbor Michael Pittman said. "They dug on the side of the garage, and they dug in the burn pit."

Neighbors said the residence under investigation is a rental property. The most recent tenant, who's only been there a couple months, told neighbors he's not involved in the investigation.