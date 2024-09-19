Sheriff responds to 'misleading claims' after Rhyker Earl dies after being handcuffed during seizure

Rhyker Earl's aunt, Miracle Gawlinski, said the 26-year-old father of two 'was pleading for his life.'

Rhyker Earl died after Jasper County sheriff's deputies pinned him to the floor during a seizure in DeMotte, Indiana, his family said.

DEMOTTE, Ind. (WLS) -- The Jasper County Sheriff's Department have responded to what they said are "misleading claims" regarding the death of 26-year-old Rhyker Earl.

On Sept. 8 Earl's grandmother called police because he was suffering from his second seizure that day.

When Jasper County deputies and paramedics responded to his home on Bahama Drive at the Island Grove mobile home park in DeMotte, instead of help, his aunt says her family received long-lasting heartache after he was handcuffed and pinned to the floor.

After the ordeal, the 26-year-old was placed on life support and died two days later.

However, on Thursday, Jasper County Sherriff Pat Williamson clarified some of the events that happened that day.

Sheriff Williamson said when he reviewed the body cam footage, Earl was "forcefully banging his head on the floor." At which time deputies asked the family for a pillow to prevent self-harm.

The sheriff added that deputies were restraining the 26-year-old by his legs, arms and shoulders and later placed him on his side, which he said is known as the "recovery position."

"His head was lying on the pillow; his breathing was not restricted," he said.

READ ALSO | Father dies after being handcuffed, pinned to floor by Jasper County deputies during seizure: family

In an interview with ABC7 Chicago Earl's aunt Miracle Gawlinski said her nephew was pleading for his life. She also said that when she tried to intervene, she was ignored.

"Mr. Earl was in an excited state, and multiple family members pleaded with him to remain calm and attempted to ensure him that deputies and medical personnel were there to help him. The family was standing nearby, verbally aiding in calming Mr. Earl," Sheriff Williamson said.

Indiana State Police are leading this investigation. ABC7 reached out to them for an update but have not heard back.

Earl's family retained famed attorney Ben Crump in the case. He issued the following statement:

"Rhyker Earl's death should never have happened. His family called for medical help, but instead, they watched in horror as law enforcement escalated the situation and used excessive force. We demand full transparency and accountability in this investigation, including the immediate release of body cam footage. Rhyker's family deserves justice, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable for this preventable tragedy."

Jasper County Sheriff's Office said they plan to release the bodycam footage once they are cleared to do so.

The Lake County, Indiana coroner is dealing with the cause of death, which they say, is still pending.

