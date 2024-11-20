Morgan Wallen's nominations, Post Malone's success, and competition for Entertainer of the Year-who will claim the top honor?

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen are among the star-studded list of CMA Awards nominees

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are among the list of CMA Awards nominees. The show airs tomorrow on ABC at 8PM ET / 3PM PT.

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are among the list of CMA Awards nominees. The show airs tomorrow on ABC at 8PM ET / 3PM PT.

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are among the list of CMA Awards nominees. The show airs tomorrow on ABC at 8PM ET / 3PM PT.

Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are among the list of CMA Awards nominees. The show airs tomorrow on ABC at 8PM ET / 3PM PT.

The CMA Awards are set to deliver unforgettable moments with stars like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and more leading the nominations!

Morgan Wallen is the year's top CMA Award nominee with seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year, but Morgan "had some help." His collaboration with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help" is nominated for Best Song, Single, Musical Event and Music Video.

Other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, both with five nominations. Stapleton is nominated again for Entertainer of the Year, an award he's never won despite winning Male Vocalist of the Year seven times, including the last three years in a row.

Also nominated for Entertainer of the Year are last year's New Artist of the Year winner, Jelly Roll, plus Luke Combs, who won the top CMA honor in 2021 and 2022 and last year's Entertainer of the Year winner, Lainey Wilson.

So, not only is Lainey co-hosting the show, she could also become a back-to-back winner of the night's highest honor.

You can watch all the red-carpet arrivals live from Nashville!

"On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" will be streaming live at 6pm ET/3pm PT on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News live on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company ABC and this ABC News Station.