27-year-old Rapsys, currently living in Florida, was traveling to see family, police said

Naperville native Jessica Rapsys found safe after going missing in South Carolina

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WLS) -- A Naperville native who went missing earlier this week while traveling from Florida to South Carolina to visit family has been found safe, South Carolina officials said Friday.

Jessica Rapsys, 27, was found safe in Allendale County, South Carolina on Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, said.

She was last seen Tuesday evening in Allendale, South Carolina.

Police found her car abandoned later that night, stuck on railroad tracks. The woman's keys, shoes and cell phone were still inside.

Officials said her car was still warm, but had been sitting for a while on private property on Creek Plantation in Martin, South Carolina.

"Finding Jessica was a team effort," Allendale County Sheriff James Freeman said. "We all worked together and did not give up hope."

Rapsys is being taken to a hospital, where she will be evaluated and given any treatment.

"The Rapsys family would like to extend their deepest thanks to everyone who helped find Jessica, and respectfully asks for privacy at this time," a statement from SLED said.

Rapsys was most recently living in Jacksonville, Florida.

