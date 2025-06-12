JetBlue flight from O'Hare skids off runway in Boston: officials | LIVE

BOSTON (WLS) -- A JetBlue flight from Chicago's O'Hare airport skidded off the runway at Boston Logan airport Thursday, local officials said.

Upon landing, JetBlue flight 312 rolled into the grassy area off runway 33-L about 11:55 a.m. ET, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

There are no injures, Massport said.

The runway is closed, as the aircraft is assessed and passengers are bused to the terminal, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Airbus A220 went into the grass while turning off the runway.

Video of the aftermath of the incident showed passengers getting off the plane using stairs at the rear.

The FAA will investigate.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.