Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 9:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he said.

Edgar, a Republican, served as the 38th governor of Illinois from 1991 to 1999.

Edgar, 78, was born on July 22, 1946, in Vinita, Oklahoma and was raised in Charleston, Illinois.

In 1990, Edgar ran for governor and won the first of his two terms as governor, winning the Republican primary against Steve Baer, and then elected in a close race against his Democratic opponent, Illinois Attorney General Neil Hartigan.

Edgar issued a statement about his diagnosis, saying, "Brenda and I are facing a new, significant challenge. Doctors at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have determined I have pancreatic cancer that has spread.

They and physicians at Mayo Clinic are coordinating on a treatment regimen that I am following initially in Arizona, where we spend the winter, and later in Springfield when we return.

We do not underestimate this challenge, but we have confidence in the medical team helping us address it. Brenda and I remain hopeful, and we are grateful for the kindness of so many who have offered their prayers and support."

