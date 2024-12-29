Jimmy Carter death: Reactions pour in after former president dies at 100

Reactions are pouring after the death of Former President Jimmy Carter. He was 100.

Here is a collection of reactions and statements from across the political spectrum mourning Carter's death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after Carter was sworn in as the nation's 39th president, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington.

We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.

To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff - from the earliest days to the final ones - we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning - the good life - study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people - decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.

To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.

President-elect Donald Trump

"Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.

The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

"For decades, you could walk into Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on some Sunday mornings and see hundreds of tourists from around the world crammed into the pews. And standing in front of them, asking with a wink if there were any visitors that morning, would be President Jimmy Carter - preparing to teach Sunday school, just like he had done for most of his adult life.

Some who came to hear him speak were undoubtedly there because of what President Carter accomplished in his four years in the White House - the Camp David Accords he brokered that reshaped the Middle East; the work he did to diversify the federal judiciary, including nominating a pioneering women's rights activist and lawyer named Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the federal bench; the environmental reforms he put in place, becoming one of the first leaders in the world to recognize the problem of climate change.

Others were likely there because of what President Carter accomplished in the longest, and most impactful, post-presidency in American history - monitoring more than 100 elections around the world; helping virtually eliminate Guinea worm disease, an infection that had haunted Africa for centuries; becoming the only former president to earn a Nobel Peace Prize; and building or repairing thousands of homes in more than a dozen countries with his beloved Rosalynn as part of Habitat for Humanity.

Former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn prior to a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE

But I'm willing to bet that many people in that church on Sunday morning were there, at least in part, because of something more fundamental: President Carter's decency.

Elected in the shadow of Watergate, Jimmy Carter promised voters that he would always tell the truth. And he did - advocating for the public good, consequences be damned. He believed some things were more important than reelection - things like integrity, respect, and compassion. Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God's image.

Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn't just profess these values. He embodied them. And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. In his Nobel acceptance speech, President Carter said, "God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace." He made that choice again and again over the course of his 100 years, and the world is better for it.

Maranatha Baptist Church will be a little quieter on Sundays, but President Carter will never be far away - buried alongside Rosalynn next to a willow tree down the road, his memory calling all of us to heed our better angels. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man."

Former President George Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush

"James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.

"We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family."

President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton:

"Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others-until the very end.

Former President Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, Nov. 29, 2023. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File

From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity-he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.

Hillary and I met President Carter in 1975 and were proud, early supporters of his Presidential campaign. I will always be proud to have presented the Medal of Freedom to him and Rosalynn in 1999, and to have worked with him in the years after he left the White House."

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

"President Carter was a trailblazer, a fighter who punched above his weight. While history may have been hard on President Carter at times, today, he is remembered as a global human rights leader.

My father once said, "As long as there is poverty in this world, no man can be totally rich even if he has a billion dollars." President Carter, like my father, saw poverty as one of the greatest threats and was determined to eradicate it. I was honored that he selected me to represent our country on two foreign delegations that led to the creation of the African Initiative, a program which sought to end starvation in Africa.

Over the years, my family found comfort in President Carter's wise counsel and strong leadership. Even after he left office, he carried on the legacies that my family has long-championed, the eradication of the triple evils - poverty, racism, and violence. We will truly miss President Carter, but we know that he would not want us to be saddened by his death, but proud of the work we've accomplished together and resolved to continue the work he started for the generations that come after us. Rest in peace, President Carter. You've earned it."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.

From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others.

As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-LA)

"As the only American president thus far to come from Georgia, he showed the world the impact our state and its people have on the country. And as a son of Plains, he always valued Georgians and the virtues of our state, choosing to return to his rural home after his time in public office.

Before becoming president, he worked to grow the state's economic success and position on the national and international stages as a state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia. Under his leadership, the European and Japanese state trade offices were launched, as well as the Georgia Film Commission. He and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's support of the civil rights movement in the place of its birth is also remembered with deep appreciation. When he left the White House, the Carters' contributions continued.

From teaching Sunday school to congregants and visitors alike over the years to their tireless work supporting Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center's efforts to address global health issues, Georgians are accustomed to seeing Jimmy Carter hard at work.

As the longest-lived president in history, perhaps his greatest distinction is the happy marriage he enjoyed with First Lady Carter, spanning over 77 years - also the longest of any former president. Their family continues to be in our prayers as President Carter is reunited with his beloved wife and the world mourns this native Georgian, former state and national leader, and proud peanut farmer from Plains."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise

"I am saddened to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter.

I join all Americans in saluting President Carter for his lifetime of service, first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States. Jimmy Carter set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

Jennifer and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger

"President Carter dedicated his life to serving our great nation and the people of Georgia.

As a true servant-leader, he devoted his post-presidency to spreading the very best of American ideals across the globe. His commitment to peace, democracy, and human rights has left an indelible mark on the world."

Georgia Republicans chair Josh McKoon

"Today, we mourn the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a man whose dedication to public service and humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark on our nation and the world.

While we may have differed in our political beliefs, we acknowledge his unwavering commitment to his principles and his tireless work for peace and human rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to serve others and strive for a better world. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."