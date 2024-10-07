Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Joliet identified

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 2:47 a.m. in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue in Joliet, police said.

A 56-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle that then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as Donald Shiner of Joliet by the Will County Coroner's Office.

He was taken to a local hospital by the fire department, where he later died.

READ ALSO | Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Joliet, police say

The suspect's vehicle has not yet been located. Joliet police continue to investigate.

SEE ALSO | Man fatally shot at home in Joliet, police say

