77-year-old woman killed in crash, 2 others injured, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a crash in the south suburbs on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m. at the intersection of Essington Road and Caton Farm Road, according to Joliet police.

A 71-year-old man was driving a Buick Enclave with a woman, 77, riding as a passenger, police said.

The Buick was heading northbound and as it turned left onto Caton Farm Road, a Ford F-150 crashed into its passenger side, police said.

A 19-year-old man of Crest Hill was driving the Ford F-150, police said.

All were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The 77-year-old woman died at the hospital, according to Chicago police.

"It is believed that the traffic light was green for both northbound and southbound lanes of Essington Road," police said.

At last check the intersection was closed as officers investigated.