Joliet police to use real-time translation tech through body cameras | See how it works

Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.

Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.

Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.

Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.

The new Axon Body 4 cameras have a tool for officers to receive instant audio translations in real time for more than 50 different languages, directly through their body-worn cameras.

"This technology ensures that language is no longer a barrier to safety or understanding," said Joliet Police Chief William Evans. "We're seeing firsthand how this tool helps officers connect more effectively with residents, particularly in time-sensitive situations where every second counts and every word matters."

Police say nearly 30% of Joliet residents speak a language other than English, and this will be a big help to officers and citizens.