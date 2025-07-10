Joliet police to use real-time translation tech through body cameras | See how it works

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are the first in the state to acquire new translation technology.
The new Axon Body 4 cameras have a tool for officers to receive instant audio translations in real time for more than 50 different languages, directly through their body-worn cameras.
"This technology ensures that language is no longer a barrier to safety or understanding," said Joliet Police Chief William Evans. "We're seeing firsthand how this tool helps officers connect more effectively with residents, particularly in time-sensitive situations where every second counts and every word matters."
Police say nearly 30% of Joliet residents speak a language other than English, and this will be a big help to officers and citizens.