Joliet police detective arrested, charged with domestic violence: officials

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Joliet police detective has been arrested after being accused of domestic violence, south suburban officials said.

Joliet police said officers responded just after midnight Saturday morning to a home in the 1100-block of Woodiris Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, they learned a confrontation had taken place there involving a woman and her husband, off-duty Joliet police detective Peter Ranstead, who is 41, police said.

SEE ALSO: Judge rules Drew Peterson mentally competent to stand trial as he seeks overturned murder conviction

During an argument, Ranstead grabbed the woman and pushed her, causing her to hit her head, police said. When she tried to call 911, Ranstead took her phone away, according to Joliet police.

The woman was eventually able to call 911. Ranstead was not at home when officers arrived.

Ranstead was charged in a Kendall County warrant with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, police said.

He turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Kendall County Sheriff's Office in Yorkville, police said.

Ranstead has been placed on administrative leave.

"The Joliet Police Department holds itself to the highest standards of integrity and accountability. When these standards are not met, we not only compromise our legitimacy but also erode the public's trust. The community expects us to lead by example, and when one of our own fails to meet these expectations, it affects us all. Being a police officer is not just a job, it is a calling that requires each of us to live a life without reproach. I expect my Officers to embody the values of integrity, respect, and fairness in both their personal and professional lives. This is critical not only to maintain the trust of the public but also to preserve the honor of wearing the badge. When any officer fails to uphold these principles, it diminishes the hard work and dedication of all those who serve honorably. Our duty stands now to remain committed to transparency and impartiality and ensure that justice is served," Joliet police said in a statement.