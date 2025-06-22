15-year-old boy charged with shooting 3 teens in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly shooting three other teenagers in the south suburbs on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the c around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, residents in the area told them the victims were being taken to the hospital.

Officers later met with the three victims, two 16-year-olds from Joliet and one 14-year-old from University Park.

One of the 16-year-olds was airlifted to Loyola Children's Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The other 16-year-old was treated and released.

The 14-year-old was taken to Loyola Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators and officers identified a person of interest, a 15-year-old from Joliet, who was brought to the Joliet Police Department.

An investigation revealed that the 15-year-old fired the shots, police said.

He was processed on Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon charges before being taken to the Will County River Valley Justice Center.

Police said the scene remains active as investigators continue to collect evidence.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information can contact Joliet Police Department's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 and Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or, to remain anonymous, use https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.