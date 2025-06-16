Chicago man charged in shooting at large gathering outside apartments, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in a shooting at a large gathering in Joliet, police said.

The shooting happened on Thursday, June 12, at about 9:47 p.m. outside the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in the 300-block of North Broadway Street, according to Joliet police.

Officers were responding to a call of a large gathering when they overheard gunfire near the Broadway Street entrance.

Three men were injured in the shooting, police said.

On Monday, Jonathan Britton, 32 of Chicago, was charged in the shooting. Police identified him as the 32-year-old who was hurt in the shooting.

Britton, was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by felon, reckless discharge, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of ammunition by felon, and armed habitual.

A 30-year-old who was shot is still at the hospital. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs in serious condition. A police guard remains with him at the hospital.

A 45-year-old man was also shot in the left leg.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene. Two vehicles were damaged by the shooting.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is asked to call the Joliet Police Department.

