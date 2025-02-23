Jury selection to begin Monday for man's trial in deadly Will Co. stabbing of Muslim boy, his mother

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the Will County murder trial of Joseph Czuba.

The unincorporated Plainfield landlord is accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and injuring the boy's mother in what prosecutors say was a hate crime attack back in October 2023.

Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed more than two dozen times and died from his injuries.

Charges against Czuba include first-degree murder and two counts of committing hate crimes.

