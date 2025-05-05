Police continue search for missing Chicago man Joshua Blair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are continuing the search for a missing Chicago man.

Joshua Blair, 31, was last seen on Tuesday, April 29, Palos Heights police said.

Family says he was last seen leaving his home in the 11400-block of Lothair Avenue in Chicago at about 3 a.m.

About an hour later, Palos Heights police found his car parked in the 11800-block of South Harlem Avenue. His phone, wallet and personal belongings were inside, but he was not.

Police said Blair is considered missing and endangered. He is described to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.