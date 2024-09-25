Joshua Jackson sets sail on sexy adventure in 'Doctor Odyssey'

LOS ANGELES -- The doctor is in and ready to get hearts racing on ABC's "Doctor Odyssey."

Joshua Jackson stars as Dr. Max Bankman, the new doctor on board the luxury cruise ship Odyssey, captained by Don Johnson's character Robert Massey. While the ship is a playground for fun and fantasy, Dr. Max does have a job to do!

"The medical drama is the plot that drives each of our shows, but really what is happening in our show is a relationship drama," Jackson told On The Red Carpet. "You come into this beautiful fantasy world, our guest stars come into this fantasy world and each episode is its own little movie, right? So you come in, the drama happens, the romance happens, whatever happens happens. And as much as the medical stuff is at the center of it, really it's the people that drive the show."

Jackson said the show came at the exact right time as he navigated life after his divorce from Jodie-Turner Smith.

"I went through some transitions in my life last year. And I really, specifically wanted to work in Los Angeles because my daughter's going to school and I just knew I wanted to be here," Jackson revealed. "And I really knew that I wanted to do something that was lighter than what I had been working on. So when I got the opportunity to speak to (show co-creator Ryan Murphy), I just kind of laid it on the table. Like, here's where I'm at, here's what I'm looking for. And he said well, great because I happen to have this thing that checks off all the boxes. And I read it and was like 'this is a miracle,' this job that is fun and beautiful and sexy and this glossy, beautiful fantasy world. And it keeps me here. I get to drop off my daughter at school every day and I get to work with these great people. It's just kind of magical."

Sean Teale, who plays Tristan, revealed that the cast clicked instantly.

"I think Ryan brings together some astonishing creatives in the industry, and together they've joined on a network show that, hopefully, is unlike any other. and you're going to have surprises and they're going to have shocks, and you're going to have a lot of heart and a lot of high stakes," he said.

In the promotions leading up to the show's premiere, we see Max and Avery, played by Phillipa Soo, having a romantic moment. Will that affect their work as medical professionals? We'll see how it all plays out.

"Max comes into the picture and there's a whole dynamic between her and Max and Tristan in the work environment and the social environment," Soo told On The Red Carpet. "And so everything is a little bit topsy-turvy for her. And I think as a planner, that's crazy for Avery."

This season of "Doctor Odyssey" boasts some big name guest stars, including John Stamos, Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Cheyenne Jackson, Gina Gershon, Chord Overstreet and Laura Harrier.

Don Johnson told On The Red Carpet viewers can expect smooth sailing (well, kind of) and what everyone is calling "big deck energy."

"You're going to see beauty and luxury and fantasy and drama and action, and you're going to have a hell of a ride. Now, as captain of the ship, I'll tell you that I'll try and keep it as smooth as possible. But if it was all that smooth, you wouldn't have that great of time!"

"Doctor Odyssey" sets sail Thursdays at 9pm EST/8pm CST on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.