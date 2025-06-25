Journalist Cody LaGrow shows Val Warner Lakeview on latest Chicago 'Neighborhood Walk'

Journalist Cody LaGrow showed Val Warner Lakeview on her latest Chicago "Neighborhood Walk" ahead of the 2025 Pride Parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade is this Sunday.

It kicks off in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, which is one of the most welcoming areas for the LGBTQ+ community in the Midwest.

It's also the community featured in the most current edition of Val Warner's "Neighborhood Walk."

Warner's Lakeview tour guide was award-winning journalist Cody LaGrow.

Lakeview is a vibrant and diverse North Side community south of Uptown and north of Lincoln Park.

Lakeview is known for iconic Wrigley Field, great restaurants and entertainment venues.

"We're thrilled to have you. But the first thing is you can't come to Lakeview looking busted. So we need to go get the best 'fade' on Broadway. We're going to go see my guy, Adrian the Barber," LaGrow said. "To me, Lakeview East is that place that just proves to all the critics we can do it. You know, we can go to church; we can open up our own businesses."

The pair walked down Broadway to a men's boutique that's been a Lakeview staple for 16 years: CRAM.

They also satisfied their sweet tooth at a local bakery that is all about Pride: Chicago Sugar Daddy.

LaGrow will also be on "Windy City Weekend" Friday at 11:30 a.m. on ABC7 Chicago.