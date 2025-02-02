JPA Chicago's WeROCK program helping build brighter futures for Chicago's youth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making Chicago Proud, a powerful program that's bridging the gap between local businesses and Chicago's youth.

Juvenile Protective Association (JPA) Chicago's WeROCK (We Reach Out to Chicago's Kids) program links forward-thinking companies with students in need. As a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through mental health support, JPA Chicago focuses on schools with the greatest needs - where 75% of students face homelessness or unstable living conditions.

These students receive targeted resources to help them overcome challenges, build connections, and thrive.

The program also allows businesses to build meaningful relationships, witness the impact of their contributions, and better understand students' needs. Whether through interactive experiments, creative challenges, or career panels, companies can tailor their support to make the greatest difference.

In 2024, WeROCK supported over 200 students across five schools, partnered with 10 companies such as Wintrust, Deloitte, and UBS, and engaged nearly 100 volunteers. The program also funds critical services like in-school therapy and therapy room supplies, including kinetic sand, fidget toys, and art materials.

If you would like to contribute, visit www.jpachicago.org/werock/