Our Chicago: Celebrating Juneteenth across the city

What is Juneteenth? It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free.

What is Juneteenth? It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free.

What is Juneteenth? It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free.

What is Juneteenth? It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is Juneteenth.

It marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free. That was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Perri Irmer is the president and CEO of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. She says for many years, Juneteenth was not celebrated in more northern states.

"This is, I think, also an example of pieces of history that are kept hidden, that aren't widely known. And why it's so important for institutions like Black museums and history curriculum across the board to really recognize these important dates and these important facts in American history. And let's not forget that African-American history is American history," Irmer said.

In June 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday. This year, the DuSable Black History Museum has a day of events planned to celebrate. Irmer is hoping "everyone" attends.

"We are the nation's oldest, independent Black history museum," Irmer said.

The DuSable was founded in 1961.

"We are really kind of the centerpiece of Chicago's Juneteenth celebration. This year, we expect probably upwards of 6,000 people during the day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We're offering entertainment, we're offering music and dance. And we have so many activations and a vendor marketplace that mimics an African marketplace," Irmer said.

Our Chicago: Part 2

At Chicago's Music Box Theater, "Life Within The Lens: Juneteenth Edition" will feature five short films.

At Chicago's Music Box Theater, "Life Within The Lens: Juneteenth Edition" will feature five short films. All of them, the works of Black filmmakers here in Chicago.

Among them is Marquis Simmons. His film is called "Broke Down Drone."

"It's about two cousins who are just going through the everyday struggle trying to make their dreams happen," Simmons said.

He says it takes you on a journey through Chicago.

"This film was a love letter to North Lawndale and pretty much, predominately, the West Side of Chicago. So I want people walking away feeling uplifted and just feeling hopeful. No matter how hard your circumstances are that the dream is still very possible," Simmons said.

Tyler Michael Balentine is the programmer at the Music Box Theatre.

"Film is perspective. And when you get a perspective into all of our stories and how nuanced they are, from sadness to joy. Subjects of life and death, faith, community, liberation, especially with it being Juneteenth, you definitely get to have more insight and you just have more of a view of what it means to be Black in America," Balentine said.