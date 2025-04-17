24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Bill designed to lure Chicago Bears to NW Indiana heads to governor's desk

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 6:10PM
A bill designed to lure the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana is heading to Governor Mike Braun's desk.

House Bill 1292 establishes the Northwest Indiana Professional Sports Development Commission.

It would give the commission authorization to study plans and recommendations to attract a professional sports franchise to northwest Indiana.

HB 1292 would also authorize the commission to prepare a master plan for building facilities necessary to attracting and develop more professional sports franchises.

The Bears have been mostly considering a new stadium along the Chicago lakefront or in Arlington Heights.

