Man charged with killing his child's mother, grandmother during New Jersey home invasion

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- A Pennsylvania man was arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting that left a mother and daughter dead in New Jersey.

Junior Edwards, 37, of Lansdowne, was charged in Philadelphia on Friday, where he had already been taken into custody on unrelated charges.

He has since been charged with murder in the first degree, home invasion, burglary armed with a firearm, and other related offenses.

The incident began when police were called to a home in Willingboro, Burlington County just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 33-year-old Catherine Nunez and her mother, 54-year-old Marisol Nunez, in an upstairs bedroom.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Edwards entered the home through the first-floor window. Officers also recovered a handgun outside the home.

Authorities later revealed that Edwards and Catherine Nunez shared an 8-year-old son. The child was home during the shooting but not injured, according to police.

Officers did not say what may have sparked the home invasion and shooting.

No further information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.