Jussie Smollett reaches settlement with city of Chicago in Streeterville case

The city was suing Smollett, to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

The city was suing Smollett, to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

The city was suing Smollett, to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

The city was suing Smollett, to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A settlement has been reached between the city of Chicago and actor Jussie Smollett.

The city was suing Smollett to recoup what it spent investigating Smollett's false claims that he was attacked.

In 2019, the city of Chicago's Law Department filed the suit, after Smollett failed to meet a city-demanded deadline to pay more than $130,000 into that allegedly staged attack.

The city and Smollett settled out of court, and details have not been released.

READ ALSO | Illinois Supreme Court overturns former 'Empire' actor's conviction

RELATED | Jussie Smollett's attorney says actor was 'harmed substantially' by conviction