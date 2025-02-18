BreakingComplete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Sources: Justin Turner, Chicago Cubs agree on 1-year, $6M deal

ByJesse Rogers
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 4:18PM
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with free agent corner infielder Justin Turner on a 1-year, $6 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending a physical.

Turner, 40, split time between Toronto and Seattle last season compiling a .354 OBP in 139 games. He also hit 11 home runs while batting .259. Overall, Tuner has a .821 OPS in 16 big league seasons.

The Cubs have been searching for a backup for Michael Busch at first base as well as someone who can fill in at third. Turner checks those boxes but probably won't be asked to play third base very often as he made only six appearances there last season.

He does provide some insurance at the hot corner as the team plans on starting rookie Matt Shaw there. Shaw has been slowed early in camp by an oblique issue.

Turner is joining his seventh organization after many productive years with the Dodgers where he was a two-time All-Star and finished in the top-15 voting for the MVP award three times.

He has also played in 86 postseason games -- undoubtedly an attractive quality for the Cubs, who are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

