Chicago woman pleads guilty in killing NIU faculty member in DUI crash, records show

A bicyclist who was killed in a crash in Ravenswood Monday evening was remembered by Northeastern Illinois University colleagues Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Ravenswood in October 2023.

Kali Rynearson was accused of being the driver in the Ravenswood crash.

Chicago police said her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and she was driving in the bike lane.

The man killed in the crash was identified as Northeastern Illinois University faculty member Don Heggemann.

Nearly two years after the deadly crash, Rynearson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of aggravated dui causing accident/death.

She is set to be sentenced on Friday.

