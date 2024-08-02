Chicago area business execs send letter to Harris urging her to choose Pritzker as running mate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday has been a momentous day for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now just days away from officially becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday," said Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison.

Harris joined the virtual nomination announcement on the phone.

"I'm honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States, and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, our staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible," Harris said.

This weekend will also be pivotal for Harris as she finalizes her choice for a running mate.

The vice president is expected to meet with six finalists over the next few days. Among them is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has repeatedly skirted the issue.

"She makes the ultimate decision. She has to pick the person she's most comfortable with. Moving forward, it's going to be very soon, within a matter of days, so I wish our governor good luck," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

A group of high-powered Chicago area business executives sent a letter to Harris, urging her to pick Pritzker to be her running mate. Among them is Sam Sanchez with Third Coast Hospitality.

"He understands business, and that's important, that you have to understand. You have to be an entrepreneur to understand the need and balance the needs of the hard-working people in America and understand the need of the entrepreneurs and the capitalism, and he brings both of them together," Sanchez said.

Durbin, who said he helped advise former President Barack Obama in choosing his vice president, said Harris has several things to consider about Pritzker and the others.

"You've got to be able to say the American people, 'This person could be president, a heartbeat away from the opportunity to be president.' And the third thing you have to say is, 'Can he help me win the election?'" Durbin said.

Many political observers do not believe Pritzker can provide the help Harris needs with Illinois being a solid blue state.

But with the DNC 17 days away, Democrats are excited about Harris securing the nomination.

"I really hope her speech at the DNC really ignites more people. That's what they're looking for," said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore.