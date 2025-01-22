Man indicted after allegedly shoving 45-year-old rider onto subway tracks in NYC

The suspect allegedly shoved a 45-year-old man onto Chelsea subway tracks on New Year's Eve.

NEW YORK -- The man accused of shoving a New York City subway rider on to the tracks was indicted on Wednesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office says.

Prosecutors say Kamel Hawkins pushed a 45-year-old man off a subway platform at the 18th Street station on New Year's Eve.

Hawkins, a Brooklyn native, is charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and assault.

Video obtained by ABC New York City affiliate WABC showed the victim standing close to the edge of the platform behind a couple of fare evaders, and another man approaching and casually shoving him.

First responders went between the stopped subway cars to rescue the man and take him to a nearby hospital.

Hawkins was quickly apprehended, and held at 59th Street thanks to transit officers looking for the person in the video. The 23-year-old has a string of prior arrests.

One of Hawkins' previous arrests happened back in October, when he was charged with assault, harassment and weapons possession. In June 2019, Hawkins was also charged with the assault of an NYPD officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

The victim is still recovering, according to officials.