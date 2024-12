Bad crash involving semi in Kankakee County; Sheriff asks public to avoid area

KANKAKEE CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A bad crash shut down a south suburban road on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

At about 7:30 a.m. Kankakee County Sheriff's Office reported a crash involving a semi truck on IL-Route 17 and Bull Creek Road.

South suburban officials asked the public to avoid the area, which is east of Grant Park.

No other information has made available.

It is unknown if any injuries were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.