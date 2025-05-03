Fan who fell from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is awake, family says: 'Eternally grateful'

Walsh University football player Kavan Markwood has been ID'd as the fan who fell at PNC Park during a Pirates-Cubs game earlier this week.

Family of the college football player who fell about 20-feet from the bleachers is providing an update on his health.

The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was identified as Kavan Markwood.

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the "incident is being treated as accidental."

While Kav's journey is far from over, we are hopeful. Your continued prayers and positive thoughts are needed and cherished more than ever. Sister Taryn Markwood

On Satuday, his family spoke out for the first time to thank the public and provide an update on his health.

"I'm incredibly thankful to share that Kav is making remarkable progress: he was extubated this morning, was able to say my name, and even squeezed my hand," sister Taryn Markwood said in a statement. "These small victories are monumental for us."

Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.

After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.

Amy Thompson, who was sitting next to Markwood at the game, told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE, "As he jumped out of his seat to celebrate, it appeared that he had his hands on the fence in front of us, which I had done several times during the game, as well. I think the momentum from him jumping up in his seat and the way he grabbed the rail just seemed like he catapulted himself over the railing."

Read the family's full statement below:

"Now that I can finally breathe a little easier, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has shown unwavering support during this unimaginable time.

To the first responders who acted swiftly and skillfully-thank you for rushing to my brother Kav's side, stabilizing him, and ensuring he received the urgent medical care he so desperately needed. Your courage and professionalism made all the difference.

To the Pirates and Cubs players, coaches, staff, and all who paused to take a knee in prayer during that tragic moment-your compassion did not go unnoticed. It brought a sense of unity and hope amidst the chaos.

To the incredible team at Allegheny General Hospital-nurses, doctors, EMS personnel, case managers, CNAs, the Critical Care Team, technicians, the ED Team, and so many others-thank you for your tireless efforts, expertise, and care. If I've left anyone out, please know your contribution is deeply appreciated.

To everyone who has generously contributed to the GoFundMe set up for Kav-thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can convey.

To all who have prayed, sent warm wishes, and offered support-you have carried us through some of our darkest moments. I'm incredibly thankful to share that Kav is making remarkable progress: he was extubated this morning, was able to say my name, and even squeezed my hand. These small victories are monumental for us.

While Kav's journey is far from over, we are hopeful. Your continued prayers and positive thoughts are needed and cherished more than ever.

The outpouring of support from across the country has been truly humbling. From our family to yours-thank you. We feel every prayer, every word of encouragement, and every act of kindness. We are not alone, and for that, we are eternally grateful."

ABC News' Emily Shapiro, Alexandra Faul, Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.