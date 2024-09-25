Kendall County may have its 1st African American Board member after 2024 election

Kendall County, Illinois may elect its 1st African American Board member in Jamal Williams or Savena Joiner in the 2024 election.

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- There could be a historic election in the fastest-growing county in the state.

Kendall County may elect its very first African American district Board member.

Candidates running for district Board seats say being the first to be anything is difficult. But, it's a necessary step in Kendall County to add diverse perspectives they say have been missing for too long.

Jamal Williams is running as a District 1 candidate for Kendall County Board.

If elected, Williams or Savena Joiner would be the first African American to hold a district Board seat in the county.

"The fact that it's 2024, and we're still experiencing Black firsts. I mean, that means that we have a lot of work to do," said Joiner, who is running as a District 2 candidate.

Some of that work was achieved when Williams was one of the first in the country to make Juneteenth an official holiday in his city of Plano. But, he said a Board seat would open more doors.

"You can talk about things, and then you do things," Williams said.

"Having Kamala on the ticket has opened up people's minds, and considering the possibilities for African Americans in politics," Joiner said.

Even the competition understands there have been missed opportunities for different perspectives in Kendall County.

"This year was the first time we publicly talked about Pride month, first time ever talking about, you know, first African Americans on our Board," said Zach Bachmann, Kendall County Board member for District 2.

"If you move to a town and everybody that's running everything doesn't look like you, it's going to make you naturally uncomfortable, you know? And so, we want the Kendall County Board and any other government entity to truly represent what Kendall County is now," said Ben Schimdt, a Kendall County Board District 1 candidate.

County District 2 Board candidate Zach Turnbow said of Williams and Joiner that he's "never met two individuals who are better for our community."

Others say a historic election sends a strong statement.

"Not only are we a growing county, but we're also an evolving county," said Todd Milliron, a Kendall County Board District 1 candidate.

ABC7 Chicago reached out to all candidates running for district Board seats, including Diane Selmer, Dan Koukol, Brian Debolt, Scott Gengler and Seth Wormley, who either declined to comment or did not respond.

But, no matter who ends up in the five district Board seats on the ballot in November, the candidates said everyone needs to make their voice heard.

"We'll really turn things around. Vote anyways, just vote," Schimdt said.