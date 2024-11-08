13-year-old suspect charged after threat at Kenosha elementary school, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old has been charged with making terroristic threats after an incident at a school in Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday.
The video in this story is from a previous report
Police said the teenage suspect tried to get in through multiple doors at Roosevelt Elementary School and was ultimately mistaken for a student and buzzed in.
Kenosha police said the teen, a Kenosha United School District student, was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon.
A search warrant was conducted of his home, which turned up several air soft replica handguns and a replica rifle, not no real guns, police said. The suspects mother told detectives that the suspect does not have access to guns.
The suspect told detectives he went to the school to sell candy, but later told a social worker he wanted to scare students, police said.
The teen was charged with one count of terroristic threats and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.