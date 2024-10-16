Downers Grove man sentenced after stabbing mother to death in living room

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man was sentenced in the 2018 murder of his mother Patricia James.

On January 9, 2018, DuPage County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in the 2100-block of 63rd Street in in unincorporated Downers Grove.

When deputies arrived, they found Kevin James covered in blood at the home's doorway at about 1:30 p.m.

Inside, deputies found his mother Patricia lying face down in the living room. She was unconscious and was bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

James, who was 24 at the time, was taken into custody.

Investigators later found out that James had chocked and stabbed his mother several times with a kitchen knife.

James was in custody at the DuPage County Jail since his mother's murder.

The now 30-year-old entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to one count of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, James was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"It is my sincerest hope that the family will be afforded some measure of closure," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I wish them strength as they continue their lives as the comforting memories of Patricia must now replace the love and support she once provided."

