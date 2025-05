Kick off grilling season with Uncle Bub's BBQ tips

Jay Rushford from Westmont's Uncle Bub's has some tips as grilling season kicks off.

Jay Rushford from Westmont's Uncle Bub's has some tips as grilling season kicks off.

Jay Rushford from Westmont's Uncle Bub's has some tips as grilling season kicks off.

Jay Rushford from Westmont's Uncle Bub's has some tips as grilling season kicks off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite the chilly mornings, it's good grilling weather in Chicago.

Uncle Bub's BBQ in Westmont is a DuPage County favorite. Jay Rushford has been with the restaurant for nearly 30 years.

Rushford gave grilling tips fort the following: jalapeño cheddar sausage with grilled sweet peppers, baby back ribs and make a grilled pork chop sandwich with pineapple.

Part 2 - Jay Rushford from Westmont's Uncle Bub's has some tips as grilling season kicks off.

Uncle Bub's BBQ has been on Cass Avenue since 1997.

To see the full menu and catering options, click here.