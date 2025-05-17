Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia graduates from USC with honors

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram, which shows Kobe's "Black Mamba" logo embroidered on Natalia's stole.

LOS ANGELES -- The spirit of Kobe Bryant lives on as his oldest daughter graduates from the University of Southern California.

The 22-year-old graduated this week from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with Cum Laude honors.

Instagram: @vanessabryant

"We're so proud of you!" wrote Vanessa.

"Love you!!!" Natalia replied.

It has, of course, been an unimaginably hard several years for the Bryants.

Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.