24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fences damaged as part of social media challenge in NW Indiana, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 8, 2024 12:47PM
Fences damaged as part of social media trend, police say
St. John police urged Indiana residents to check their security cameras.

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- Residents in Northwest Indiana woke up to damaged property on Saturday, St. John police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Fences were damaged in St. John's Schilton Hills, Northcote, Columbia, and East Oakridge neighborhoods.

Suspects destroyed PVC fences which resulted in thousands of dollars in damages, police said.

Police said they suspect it is part of a social media challenge called the "Kool-Aid man."

In the social media challenge, people break through fences, similar to the Kool-Aid mascot who crashes through walls.

St. John police asked residents to check security cameras for any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-365-6032.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW