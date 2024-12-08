Fences damaged as part of social media challenge in NW Indiana, police say

St. John police urged Indiana residents to check their security cameras.

St. John police urged Indiana residents to check their security cameras.

St. John police urged Indiana residents to check their security cameras.

St. John police urged Indiana residents to check their security cameras.

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- Residents in Northwest Indiana woke up to damaged property on Saturday, St. John police said.

Fences were damaged in St. John's Schilton Hills, Northcote, Columbia, and East Oakridge neighborhoods.

Suspects destroyed PVC fences which resulted in thousands of dollars in damages, police said.

Police said they suspect it is part of a social media challenge called the "Kool-Aid man."

In the social media challenge, people break through fences, similar to the Kool-Aid mascot who crashes through walls.

St. John police asked residents to check security cameras for any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-365-6032.