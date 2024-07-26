Kroger-Albertson's merger halted; future of 35 Illinois Mariano's, Jewel stores uncertain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kroger-Albertson's merger has been halted.

The state of Colorado has filed a lawsuit to permanently block Kroger and Albertson's business plans until a court rules on the "megamerger," the state's attorney general said. Friday.

The block on the merger puts the future of 35 Mariano's and Jewel Osco stores in Illinois into uncertainty. Kroger and Albertson's had previously released a full list of all the stores they would sell off if their merger is approved, which included the 35 Illinois stores.

The two grocery chains had committed in September 2023 to selling more than 400 stores and other assets for approximately $1.9 billion to clear a path for the merger, which would unify two of the country's largest grocery chains if approved.

"I am pleased that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to halt their plans to merge until the court rules on the state's lawsuit to permanently block the grocery merger," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. This is great news for shoppers, workers, farmers, and other suppliers, who can rest assured that this megamerger will not go into effect during harvest season and while kids are headed back to school. The trial is set to begin on September 30 and my office looks forward to making the case that this merger will eliminate competition and impact food prices, jobs, and consumer choice."

The grocery chains previously said they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.

This is the full list of stores to be sold in Illinois if the merger is approved:

Jewel-Osco - 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip

Mariano's - 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights

Mariano's - 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale

Jewel-Osco - 87 W 87th St, Chicago

Mariano's - 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

Mariano's - 1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago

Mariano's - 3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago

Mariano's - 3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago

Mariano's - 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

Mariano's - 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

Mariano's - 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines

Mariano's - 678 N York St, Elmhurst

Mariano's - 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort

Mariano's - 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Jewel-Osco - 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet

Mariano's - 1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich

Mariano's - 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard

Mariano's - 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville

Mariano's - 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Mariano's - 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn

Mariano's - 9504 142nd St, Orland Park

Mariano's - 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine

Jewel-Osco - 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights

Mariano's - 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge

Mariano's - 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood

Mariano's - 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie

Mariano's - 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills

Mariano's - 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester

Mariano's - 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs

Mariano's - 150 W 63rd St, Westmont

Mariano's - 625 S Main St, Wheaton

Mariano's - 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka

The Associated Press contributed to this report.