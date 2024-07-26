Kroger-Albertson's merger halted; future of 35 Illinois Mariano's, Jewel stores uncertain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kroger-Albertson's merger has been halted.
The state of Colorado has filed a lawsuit to permanently block Kroger and Albertson's business plans until a court rules on the "megamerger," the state's attorney general said. Friday.
The block on the merger puts the future of 35 Mariano's and Jewel Osco stores in Illinois into uncertainty. Kroger and Albertson's had previously released a full list of all the stores they would sell off if their merger is approved, which included the 35 Illinois stores.
The two grocery chains had committed in September 2023 to selling more than 400 stores and other assets for approximately $1.9 billion to clear a path for the merger, which would unify two of the country's largest grocery chains if approved.
"I am pleased that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to halt their plans to merge until the court rules on the state's lawsuit to permanently block the grocery merger," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. This is great news for shoppers, workers, farmers, and other suppliers, who can rest assured that this megamerger will not go into effect during harvest season and while kids are headed back to school. The trial is set to begin on September 30 and my office looks forward to making the case that this merger will eliminate competition and impact food prices, jobs, and consumer choice."
The grocery chains previously said they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.
Jewel-Osco - 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip
Mariano's - 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights
Mariano's - 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale
Jewel-Osco - 87 W 87th St, Chicago
Mariano's - 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
Mariano's - 1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago
Mariano's - 3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago
Mariano's - 3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago
Mariano's - 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
Mariano's - 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
Mariano's - 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines
Mariano's - 678 N York St, Elmhurst
Mariano's - 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
Mariano's - 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Jewel-Osco - 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet
Mariano's - 1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich
Mariano's - 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard
Mariano's - 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville
Mariano's - 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
Mariano's - 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn
Mariano's - 9504 142nd St, Orland Park
Mariano's - 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine
Jewel-Osco - 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights
Mariano's - 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge
Mariano's - 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood
Mariano's - 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie
Mariano's - 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
Mariano's - 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester
Mariano's - 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs
Mariano's - 150 W 63rd St, Westmont
Mariano's - 625 S Main St, Wheaton
Mariano's - 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka
The Associated Press contributed to this report.