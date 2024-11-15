Kylie Cantrall is back as Red in 'Descendants'-inspired music video, 'Red Christmas'

Kylie Cantrall releases a new holiday single inspired by Disney's hit movie 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'

Kylie Cantrall is back as Red in a "Descendants: The Rise of Red"-inspired music video, "Red Christmas," available on YouTube and Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Kylie Cantrall is back, and she's painting the town red in her new music video "Red Christmas."

The all-new holiday song is inspired by the hit Disney movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," where Cantrall plays Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts.

You can watch the music video here. The song is also available on your favorite music streaming platforms.

In the "Red Christmas" video, Red is invited to a white Christmas party. When she arrives, she sings, "this year it's up to me, and it's time to spice it up," before magically transforming the festivity into a red Christmas party.

Cantrall is set to perform "Red Christmas" during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28.

And following that performance, as part of "Disney Channel's Fa-la-la-lidays," the "Red Christmas" music video will premiere November 29 at 9:45 p.m. PT after the premiere of "Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along" at 8 p.m. PT on Disney Channel.

In the summer of 2025, Cantrall will be performing live in the upcoming "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" alongside "Descendants: The Rise of Red" co-stars Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley, as well as stars from the upcoming movie, "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires," including Freya Skye, Malachi Barton and Mekonnen Knife. Tickets are on sale now.

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

