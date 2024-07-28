Boil order lifted in Village of Wonder Lake after nearly 1 week of finding bacteria

The Wonder Lake boil order was extended until at least Sunday after a new water test Friday found more coliform bacteria in drinking water.

The Wonder Lake boil order was extended until at least Sunday after a new water test Friday found more coliform bacteria in drinking water.

The Wonder Lake boil order was extended until at least Sunday after a new water test Friday found more coliform bacteria in drinking water.

The Wonder Lake boil order was extended until at least Sunday after a new water test Friday found more coliform bacteria in drinking water.

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A boil order for the Village of Wonder Lake has been lifted, officials said Sunday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

All tests came back clear for two consecutive days, according to Village President Dan Dycus.

The Illinois EPA provided clearance to lift the order on Sunday at 12:35 p.m.

The Village will continue to pass out water until 2 p.m. Sunday.

The order was issued on Monday afternoon after tests showed coliform bacteria was found in the water system.

What is coliform bacteria?

Coliform bacteria are naturally present in the environment, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

However, the presence of the bacteria in water could suggest that potentially harmful fecal bacteria could be present.

