Pileup crash causes large traffic backup in Lake County; 1 injured

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash in the far north suburbs is causing a large traffic backup on Tuesday evening.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of the crash involving multiple vehicles in Lake County.

The crash happened on Route 120 near Interstate 94. That's near Gurnee.

Firefighters said one person was taken to Condell Hospital with minor injuries.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.