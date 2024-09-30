Lake County planting hundreds of trees to fight rising temperatures, diminished air quality

Lake County is planting hundreds of trees, including some in Waukegan, to fight stormwater issues, rising temperatures and diminished air quality.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- They're getting to the root of climate change solutions in Lake County.

A tree planting program will enhance green infrastructure, designed to fight stormwater issues, rising temperatures and diminished air quality.

They were busy digging out the dirt to make room for a brand new tree in Waukegan Monday. It will be one of more than 100 they will plant along a stretch of trail.

When there is lots of rain, the area often gets saturated, and floods. But, that's about to change.

"Trees are the best infrastructure you can do for stormwater management," Lake County Sustainability Director Robin Grooms said.

The trees they are planting are expected to absorb thousands of gallons of water during storms, saving the county from much more costly alternatives to handle that water.

Several Lake County and Waukegan officials shoveled the first bit of ceremonial dirt in the hole. The funds to pay for the project are coming from federal grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"One of the ARPA guidelines included stormwater management; so, that was an eligible use. So, that's why we pursued the tree planting program," Lake County Board member Jessica Vealitzek said.

There are other benefits, as well. The trees also provide oxygen, improving air quality, and help cool down the heat index, by providing a shade canopy.

"When you have a lot of canopy coverage and more trees, it can make all the difference in the world," Grooms said.

In Waukegan, the new trees are also replacing many of the trees the town lost from the infestation of the emerald ash borer.

"We lost a lot of trees in Waukegan, a lot of ash trees years ago, and we have not replaced them," Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said.

This is Phase 1 of the program. They plan to plant more than 400 trees throughout Lake County this fall, and have many more planned for the spring.

This story is part of our Climate Ready series - a collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations focused on providing practical solutions to help you and your family adapt to extreme weather events and the current challenges of climate change.