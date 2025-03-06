24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Lake County Sheriff's now cooperating with ICE, Indiana attorney general says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 1:52PM
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sherrif's Office will begin cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, according to the Indiana attorney general.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he sent two warning letters to the sheriff's office if they limited officer's cooperation with ICE.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Department has reversed course and is now cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, as required by state law," the office of the attorney general said.

Rokita recently sued Monroe County and St. Joseph County sheriff department over "refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities."

"We will continue our ongoing conversations with ICE and Lake County to ensure they are compliant with Indiana law. We do reserve our right at all times to enforce state law, even when it comes to the County Sheriff," Rokita said."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has not released a statement.

