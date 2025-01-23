Car crashes into house in Lake in the Hills, officials say

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a house Wednesday in the north suburbs.
The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Ridge Court in Lake in the Hills, the Huntley Fire Protection District said.
Authorities said it appeared a medical emergency caused a driver to crash all the way into a house.
The man driving the car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
No one inside the home was hurt, but there was major damage to the home.
No further information was immediately available.