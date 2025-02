Lake Park High School Lancettes win IHSA Dance State Finals

The dance team won the 2025 Illinois High School Association Dance State Finals last weekend.

The dance team won the 2025 Illinois High School Association Dance State Finals last weekend.

The dance team won the 2025 Illinois High School Association Dance State Finals last weekend.

The dance team won the 2025 Illinois High School Association Dance State Finals last weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake Park Lancettes are celebrating a huge accomplishment.

They were just crowned the 2025 Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Champions.

It's the program's fourth state title, they've now racked up eight trophies in 13 straight trips to the state finals.

The talented seniors from the team and their coaches joined ABC7 to talk about the incredible accomplishment.

To watch the award-winning routine, click here.