24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 charged after man killed in Lakemoor shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 4:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man is now charged with first degree murder in a shooting from over the weekend.

Police in Lakemoor, in McHenry County responded to a report of shots fire on Rand Road Sunday afternoon. They arrived to find an injured man in the road. He died at the hospital.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on the scene. James Piezonka is now facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and felony possession of a firearm.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW