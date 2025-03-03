1 charged after man killed in Lakemoor shooting, police say

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man is now charged with first degree murder in a shooting from over the weekend.

Police in Lakemoor, in McHenry County responded to a report of shots fire on Rand Road Sunday afternoon. They arrived to find an injured man in the road. He died at the hospital.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody on the scene. James Piezonka is now facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and felony possession of a firearm.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.