Lansing couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lansing couple is celebrating a rare milestone: their love story, which spans 75 years. And the whole village came out to celebrate.

Mary and Clarence Brookins are the toast of Lansing.

After all, the lovebirds have been married 75 years.

They first met as kids in Mississippi, then reconnected as teenagers after each moved to Chicago.

Clarence Brookins won over Mary's family, and then, eventually, Mary.

"My brother loved him, my other brother. My sister said, 'he's a good person,'" Mary Brookins said.

The two wed at City Hall, then built a life together.

Mary, now 91, was a special education teacher. Clarence, now 94, was a minister.

They started a family, becoming parents to eight children.

Their son, Larry, says they set a great example.

"The value of commitment, no matter what, how to stick it out and honor your vows," Larry A. Brookins said.

And now it's their turn to be honored.

A procession of police cars and fire trucks passed by their home Wednesday to give their regards.

There was a similar parade five years ago during the pandemic, when they celebrated their 70th anniversary.

"Just a quick Google search tells you that the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there are less than 1,000 couples in the U.S. that have been married 75 years," Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam said.

As for what makes their marriage successful, Clarence says it's compromise.

"Always be willing to give in, don't always have to win," he said.

And the celebrations are only just beginning.

The Brookins' actual anniversary date is in May. So, they will have more family members coming in town to celebrate.