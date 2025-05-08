24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 school buses involved in 4-vehicle crash in LaPorte County, Indiana, sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 8, 2025 11:15PM
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two mini school buses were involved in a four-vehicle crash Thursday in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened around 3:16 p.m. near U.S. 20 and Fail Road, the LaPorte County Indiana Sheriff's Office said.

The New Prairie United School Corporation buses were transporting student athletes, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported and they were taken to hospitals.

The two other vehicles involved in the crash included a box truck.

The ages and the exact number of people injured was not known.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

