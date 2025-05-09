Romeoville box truck driver charged in NW Indiana crash that injured HS baseball team: sheriff

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A south suburban truck driver has been charged in a crash that injured a high school baseball team in northwest Indiana on Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said.

Shawn Wesly Russell Akison, a 41-year-old Romeoville man, has been charged with criminal recklessness in connection with the crash, which happened at US 20 and Fail Road just after 3:15 p.m.

It all started when authorities started receiving reports of a box truck being driven recklessly on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. A St. Joseph County police deputy tried to pull the box truck over near SR 2 and Timothy Road, but the driver, Akison, did not stop.

The sheriff's office said Akison was heading westbound on US 20, approaching the Fail Road intersection, when he collided with a commercial motor vehicle and two New Prairie United School Corporation minibuses.

The minibuses were carrying New Prairie High School baseball team members and coaches, who were heading to a game.

Two coaches and seven students were hurt, the sheriff's office said. They were treated on the scene, and several of them were taken to local hospitals.

One student-athlete was airlifted from the scene.

Authorities took Akison into custody at the scene. After being treated at a local hospital, he was transported to the La Porte County Jail. He is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to email Chief of Detectives Captain Andy Hynek at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.