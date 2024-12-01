Large police presence at 'active crime scene' in St. Charles senior living facility

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an incident Sunday within a senior living facility in the west suburbs, officials said.

The "active crime scene" is located in the 900 block of North 5th Avenue at the River Glen of St. Charles senior living facility.

The exact nature of the incident was not immediately known. There is a "large police presence" at the scene, St. Charles police said.

Officials said there is no longer any active threat to the public, but asked residents to avoid the area while police investigate.

River Glen of St. Charles issued the following statement:

"We want to inform you of an active crime scene within our community. Please be assured that all residents and staff are safe, and there is no continued threat to anyone on-site. At this time, access to the community is not permitted to ensure the safety of everyone and to allow law enforcement to conduct their work. Our leadership team is present, and additional support is on the way to assist as needed. We are fully committed to keeping you informed and will provide updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Please reach out to us directly with any immediate concerns."

No further information was immediately available.