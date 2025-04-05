24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
At least 1 seriously injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash in Englewood

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 5, 2025 10:24AM
A serious Dan Ryan Expressway crash impacted Chicago traffic overnight. The crash on I-94 happened near 59th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are back open on Saturday morning after an earlier crash shut down traffic overnight.

The crash happened in the inbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 59th Street. That's in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

A car appears to have been partially pinned under the front end of a semi. At least one person was seriously injured.

When and how the crash happened was not immediately clear, but Illinois State Police said lanes reopened around 4 a.m.

ABC7 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

