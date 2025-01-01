At least 10 dead after car intentionally plows through crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

The driver had not been taken into custody and remained at large, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- At least 10 people are dead and about 30 others are injured after a vehicle struck a crowd on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day, New Orleans police and city officials said.

The strike appeared to be intentional, police said ABC News, adding the driver had not been taken into custody.

Police had not yet specified the total number of people who were injured or dead following the incident, which happened near the intersections of Bourbon and Iberville streets at about 3:15 a.m., according to ABC News affiliate WGNO.

The New Orleans Police Department said it was "staffed 100%" for New Year's Eve and the Sugar Bowl, a college football game played annually on New Year's Day. An additional 300 officers were on duty from partner agencies, the force said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.